The Legend of Zelda is getting a live-action movie

Earlier this year, some rumours decided to jump on the bandwagon and claim Nintendo was close to make an animated The Legend of Zelda movie together with the The Super Mario Bros. Movie makers at Illumination. Well, we finally know a movie is actually happening, but it'll be something very different than the rumours claimed.

Nintendo has officially confirmed it's making a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie. It'll be directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner and the upcoming The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions Inc. and interestingly co-financed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

That's all were told however, so please share who you hope will play Link, Zelda and Ganon in the comments.