God of War and Horizon TV series are still in the writing process

Sony has finally given us a small official update about the projects.

We have barely heard anything about Amazon's God of War series or Netflix' Horizon series since they were confirmed back in 2022, and now we know why.

When Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television, took the stage during the company's CES press conference, she announced that writing was still underway on the God of War and Horizon projects. She didn't say anything about either of them being close to starting production, which makes sense when the Hollywood strikes probably put both on hold. Still, it's nice to get an update, and restart the discussions about who we want to see as Kratos, Atreus and Aloy.

