Silent Hill 2 Remake has surpassed six million sold copies

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Konami has shared some interesting sales information about the Silent Hill series. As we edge ever closer to the arrival of Silent Hill: Townfall, now the Japanese publisher has confirmed (via PR Times Japan) that the other main recent games in the series have been continuing to perform very well.

For one, it's revealed that Silent Hill 2 Remake has now surpassed six million sold copies since its launch in October 2024. For reference, this means that the game has added a further million copies to its ranks since March 2026, showing that fans are currently very eager to return to the foggy town as James Sunderland.

Likewise, following moving a million units on its launch day, Silent Hill f has now shipped over two million copies, showing that the horror game has strong legs and continues to draw attention months after its launch in September 2025.

As for more from Silent Hill, we are expecting Townfall to launch this year, but aside from promising this, no additional information about the game has been shared.