news
Silent Hill f

Silent Hill f sold its first million units on launch day

A milestone that puts it ahead of Silt Hill 2 Remake in terms of number of copies sold.

HQ

The winds of change are blowing through the Silent Hill franchise, but the fog remains. Silent Hill f finally debuted last Thursday 25 September, critically acclaimed as a welcome twist on the horror series, with a different atmosphere and a new lore to explore. While there are imbalances in the gameplay systems, there's no doubt that the overall balance has been very positive for the horror title. And the market has responded.

According to Konami's recently revealed data, Silent Hill f managed to reach one million copies sold in its first 24 hours, including both physical and digital versions and pre-order units. This makes it the de facto fastest-selling Silent Hill ever, surpassing its predecessor Silent Hill 2 Remake in that initial period of time.

No doubt that figure will increase in the coming weeks, as October is usually the best time of the year to enjoy such games.

Have you played Silent Hill f yet? What did you think of it?

Silent Hill f

