Silent Hill 2 Remake has surpassed five million players

Konami has revealed that Silent Hill 2 Remake, a project developed by Bloober Team, has now hit a very impressive player milestone. Ever since it debuted in October 2024, the game has managed to continue to entice players, so much so that now as many as five million players have been registered for the game.

Granted, this isn't a 1:1 representation of sales, as Konami directly notes that this five million figure accounts for players who have bought the game physically or digitally, and even those who have accessed the title via subscription services.

Still, an admirable feat that continues to show that survival horror is a fan-favourite genre, even if Silent Hill 2 Remake's five million player success is a fraction of Resident Evil Requiem's five million sold copies in a single week...