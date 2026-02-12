Silent Hill: Townfall receives its first gameplay trailer

HQ

Screen Burn have been slowly cooking their own terrifying version of a Silent Hill game for a while now, and at the State of Play we finally got to see what that looks like.

First of all, it's confirmed to be first-person, and it follows new main character Simon in what appears to be... well, not Silent Hill, as has recently been confirmed to be a phenomenon, rather than a physical location.

The game is set to release in 2026 on PS5, PC and Xbox Series, and you can enjoy these first snippets of gameplay below.