Sega is laying off over 200 employees and selling Relic Entertainment

It has been a rather pleasant few weeks where we haven't had to report on talented developers losing their jobs in the games sector on a near-daily basis, but Sega is getting back to what feels like the new normal by announcing more layoffs.

The Japanese company has revealed that 240 employees across the company will be losing their jobs. The majority of these layoffs are expected to hit the already fractured Creative Assembly (who laid off a bunch of staff recently anyway, all while the seemingly mostly finished Hyenas was axed) and Sega Europe teams, although Sega HARDlight will also face some job cuts.

As to why Relic Entertainment isn't laying any developers off this time, this is because Sega is selling the Company of Heroes 3 developer. Relic won't be moving to another publisher as it will instead be exploring the independent development scene.

With these layoffs in mind, the total figure for lost jobs in the games industry in 2024 is around 8,000, which is approximately 3,000 short of the 2023 total, and yet we're only at the end of March.