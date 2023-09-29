Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Hyenas

Following Hyenas cancellation, Creative Assembly will face layoffs

The British developer will see employees losing their jobs following Sega's recent decision to axe the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Yesterday, it was revealed that Sega has decided to cancel Hyenas and stop development on the looter-shooter from Creative Assembly. With the game being in production for years, we've been waiting to hear how this shock decision will affect the team over at Creative Assembly, and now we know.

The British developer will be facing layoffs and redundancies as part of the decision to cancel Hyenas. There is no word as to how many staff members will be released, but we are told that a period of redundancy consultation has started.

The announcement statement specifically notes that the period "may, unfortunately, result in job losses", and some of those affected have already left ads looking for new positions on LinkedIn.

Creative Assembly states: "We have always aimed to operate as a 'people-first' studio; this is foundational to our values and culture. While we must go through this incredibly difficult process, we will prioritise supporting our people at every step.

"For those whose jobs are at risk we will work to re-allocate them into other available roles within CA wherever possible, and ultimately minimise any job losses."

Hyenas

Related texts



Loading next content