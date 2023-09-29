Following Hyenas cancellation, Creative Assembly will face layoffs

HQ

Yesterday, it was revealed that Sega has decided to cancel Hyenas and stop development on the looter-shooter from Creative Assembly. With the game being in production for years, we've been waiting to hear how this shock decision will affect the team over at Creative Assembly, and now we know.

The British developer will be facing layoffs and redundancies as part of the decision to cancel Hyenas. There is no word as to how many staff members will be released, but we are told that a period of redundancy consultation has started.

The announcement statement specifically notes that the period "may, unfortunately, result in job losses", and some of those affected have already left ads looking for new positions on LinkedIn.

Creative Assembly states: "We have always aimed to operate as a 'people-first' studio; this is foundational to our values and culture. While we must go through this incredibly difficult process, we will prioritise supporting our people at every step.

"For those whose jobs are at risk we will work to re-allocate them into other available roles within CA wherever possible, and ultimately minimise any job losses."