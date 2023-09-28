Hyenas has been cancelled by Sega

HQ

Sega has already committed a huge amount of resources and money both to support the development of Hyenas and also to market it at major events like Gamescom and such. But it seems like it is all for nought as in a recent press release from SegaSammy, it is revealed that Creative Assembly's looter shooter is being cancelled.

As mentioned in a statement relating to how the company will be restructuring its European developers and bases, Sega states:

"In response to the lower profitability of the European region, we have reviewed the title portfolio of each development base in Europe and the resulting action will be to cancel "HYENAS" and some unannounced titles under development."

There is no mention of what unannounced titles are being cancelled.

Hyenas was expected to launch sometime this year following multiple betas and test periods, one of which we recently wrote about and discussed our conflicting thoughts about the game. You can find that preview right here.

Are you disappointed to hear that Hyenas is being axed?