Scotland confirmed eliminated from World Cup after Senegal beat Iraq 5-0

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Senegal's 5-0 thrashing to Iraq, with a brace by Villarreal's Pape Gueye and goals by Sunderland's, Habib Diarra, Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr and Everton's Iliman Ndiaye, (almost) confirmed Senegal as one of the best third placed-teams (third in Group I, with France leading after winning 4-1 against Norway with hat-trick by Dembélé) had a chain effect: Scotland has now lost all possibilities of qualifying as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

Scotland only won one match, against Haiti, and lost the other two, ending with 3 points and -3 goal difference, so they had very, very slim chances of qualifying as one of the eight best third-placed teams (out of 12 groups). Iraq don't losing against Senegal was one of them, that also included Spain beating Uruguay, Egypt beating Iran, and some more twisted, like Ghana beating Croatia by three goals or Austria beating Algeria by two goals.

In the end, the earliest of the requirements wasn't fulfilled, and it is now 100% certain that Scotland is one of the teams eliminated from World Cup.

Senegal, now with three points and +2 goal difference, has very good chances of making it as one of the eight best third-placed teams, but it won't be confirmed until other teams play their matches during Friday and Saturday.