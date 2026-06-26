World Cup 2026: first round of 32 fixtures confirmed, including Brazil vs. Japan, Netherlands vs. Morocco, USA vs. Bosnia

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World Cup group stage has ended for more than half the groups, and many round of 32 matches have started to define, while other teams have confirmed their elimination... and other anxiously await if they will end up becoming one of the best third groups.

During Thursday night games, Sweden and Ecuador, qualified as some of the best thirds, while others have been runner-ups such as Australia, Côte d'Ivoire, Japan or South Africa.

Meanwhile, Czechia and Curaçao joined the list of eliminated teams that include Haiti, Tunisia, Turkey, Jordan, Panama and Qatar.

The first round of 32 matches have been defined, starting from Sunday June 28:

World Cup round of 32 matches

Sunday 28 June



South Africa vs Canada — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST



Monday 29 June



Brazil vs Japan — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST



Germany vs TBD (Best 3rd: Groups A/B/C/D/F) — 22:30 CEST / 21:30 BST



Tuesday 30 June



Netherlands vs Morocco — 03:00 CEST / 02:00 BST



Ivory Coast vs TBD (2nd Group I) — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST



TBD (1st Group I) vs TBD (Best 3rd: Groups C/D/F/G/H) — 23:00 CEST / 22:00 BST



Wednesday 1 July



Mexico vs TBD (Best 3rd: Groups C/E/F/H/I) — 03:00 CEST / 02:00 BST



TBD (1st Group L) vs TBD (Best 3rd: Groups E/H/I/J/K) — 18:00 CEST / 17:00 BST



TBD (1st Group G) vs TBD (Best 3rd: Groups A/E/H/I/J) — 22:00 CEST / 21:00 BST



Thursday 2 July

United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — 02:00 CEST / 01:00 BST

TBD (1st Group H) vs TBD (2nd Group J) — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST

Friday 3 July

TBD (2nd Group K) vs TBD (2nd Group L) — 01:00 CEST / 00:00 BST

Switzerland vs TBD (Best 3rd: Groups E/F/G/I/J) — 05:00 CEST / 04:00 BST

Australia vs TBD (2nd Group G) — 20:00 CEST / 19:00 BST

Saturday 4 July



Argentina vs TBD (2nd Group H) — 00:00 CEST / 23:00 BST -of Friday-



TBD (1st Group K) vs TBD (Best 3rd: Groups D/E/I/J/L) — 03:30 CEST / 02:30 BST

