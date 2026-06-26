World Cup 2026: first round of 32 fixtures confirmed, including Brazil vs. Japan, Netherlands vs. Morocco, USA vs. Bosnia
The first World Cup round of 32 matches are starting to be defined for Sunday onwards.
World Cup group stage has ended for more than half the groups, and many round of 32 matches have started to define, while other teams have confirmed their elimination... and other anxiously await if they will end up becoming one of the best third groups.
During Thursday night games, Sweden and Ecuador, qualified as some of the best thirds, while others have been runner-ups such as Australia, Côte d'Ivoire, Japan or South Africa.
Meanwhile, Czechia and Curaçao joined the list of eliminated teams that include Haiti, Tunisia, Turkey, Jordan, Panama and Qatar.
The first round of 32 matches have been defined, starting from Sunday June 28:
World Cup round of 32 matches
Sunday 28 June
- South Africa vs Canada — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
Monday 29 June
- Brazil vs Japan — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST
- Germany vs TBD (Best 3rd: Groups A/B/C/D/F) — 22:30 CEST / 21:30 BST
Tuesday 30 June
- Netherlands vs Morocco — 03:00 CEST / 02:00 BST
- Ivory Coast vs TBD (2nd Group I) — 19:00 CEST / 18:00 BST
- TBD (1st Group I) vs TBD (Best 3rd: Groups C/D/F/G/H) — 23:00 CEST / 22:00 BST
Wednesday 1 July
- Mexico vs TBD (Best 3rd: Groups C/E/F/H/I) — 03:00 CEST / 02:00 BST
- TBD (1st Group L) vs TBD (Best 3rd: Groups E/H/I/J/K) — 18:00 CEST / 17:00 BST
- TBD (1st Group G) vs TBD (Best 3rd: Groups A/E/H/I/J) — 22:00 CEST / 21:00 BST
Thursday 2 July
United States vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — 02:00 CEST / 01:00 BST
TBD (1st Group H) vs TBD (2nd Group J) — 21:00 CEST / 20:00 BST
Friday 3 July
TBD (2nd Group K) vs TBD (2nd Group L) — 01:00 CEST / 00:00 BST
Switzerland vs TBD (Best 3rd: Groups E/F/G/I/J) — 05:00 CEST / 04:00 BST
Australia vs TBD (2nd Group G) — 20:00 CEST / 19:00 BST
Saturday 4 July
- Argentina vs TBD (2nd Group H) — 00:00 CEST / 23:00 BST -of Friday-
- TBD (1st Group K) vs TBD (Best 3rd: Groups D/E/I/J/L) — 03:30 CEST / 02:30 BST