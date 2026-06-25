Scorching summer! UK sets new all-time June temperature record

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Could we be on-track for the hottest summer on record across Europe? Many countries smashed their previous records for the highest spring and May temperatures last month, and the ongoing heatwave affecting Europe has seen staggering temperatures registered across much of the wider continent.

To this end, as was predicted, the UK has now set a new June temperature record, all following 36.1°C being registered in Gosport, Hampshire, as per the Met Office. The temperature is regarded as a provisional record at the moment as the data needs to be verified and because it may be beaten again in the days ahead, with likely two more days of scorching temperatures expected for the UK.

What we do know is that it bested a record that has been held jointly since 1957 and 1976, where 35.6°C was registered.

Some of the other regional records that were broken include Wales breaking its highest minimum temperature for June, with St Athan in South Glamorgan clocking 20.3°C in the early hours of June 23.

For the UK, this now means the country has experienced all-time temperature records for May and June consecutively, begging the question whether July and August will follow. One can only hope not since the all-time July record topped out at 40.3°C in 2022 and August hit 38.5°C in 2003...