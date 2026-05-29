Portugal becomes latest country to break May day temperature record

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The recent heatwave that swept over Europe led to an extremely hot conclusion to May. The UK experienced sweltering temperatures, smashing a record that had been held for 82 years, all while reports came out that this is likely just going to be a common run of events in the near future, as global warming continues to escalate temperatures around the world.

To this end, it has now been reported that even Portugal has recorded a record-breaking temperature this May, with the European country topping 40.3°C on May 27, which just edges out its former record of 40°C from May 2001. As per BBC News, the temperature was recorded in the town of Mora, based in the centre of Portugal.

It should be noted that these reports will likely be a common affair in the days and weeks ahead, as the heatwave will continue to affect Europe over the weekend, with it perhaps being a sign of what's to come this summer. Current forecasts have noted that Germany, Spain, and Switzerland are all expected to experience abnormally hot conditions, with many other countries expected to bake, even if they may not set records, as is the case for Portugal today, which is expected to register temperatures of around 35°C.