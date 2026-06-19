Summer enters this weekend with new heat wave reaching extreme temperatures in France and Spain

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Spain, Portugal and France brace for the second heat wave of the year that will hit even before summer officially begins this Sunday, one that will also affect other countries like United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Belgium and Switzerland, beginning this Saturday June 20 and lasting until at least Tuesday June 23.

A ridge of warm and dry air from Africa and the abundant sunshine of the longest days of the year around summer's solstice, will boost temperatures to 40C and beyond in many parts of Spain and France, and in some places they could reach 45C on the worst days of the heatwave, Monday and Tuesday. The heat could be accomapnieds, particularly in the south of Spain, by dust which would worsen air quality.

In France, the heat wave will be particularly abnormal, and it's feared that the record temperatures for June in the country will be exceeded from Sunday, with Paris reaching 40C, which has caused many public events and even final exams at schools to be rescheduled to avoid peak hours.

Authorities recommend avoid being outside during the worst hours of the day, placing special care in vulnerable people, including the elderly and children.