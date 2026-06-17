SanDisk is selling an 8TB PlayStation 5 SSD for the same price as three PS5 Pros

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To say the strain on certain technology components and hardware is becoming ridiculous is perhaps underselling it. Due to a massive increase in demand from AI datacentres, which has seen the regular-joe consumer pushed to the side and now fighting over a slim number of previously widely available components, many technology parts are seeing skyrocketing prices.

The maddening thing is it's not just the world of PC gaming that is being affected, as we've seen console prices being increased as manufacturers adapt to this bizarre climate, all while certain additional accessories are seeing insane price hikes too.

The latest extreme example has been noticed on SanDisk's website, where VGC has picked up on the fact that the 8TB version of the WD_Black SN850P NVMe SSD for PS5 is now selling for a completely reasonable £2,489.00. Yep, you could snag one of these bad boys or buy yourself three PlayStation 5 Pro consoles and still have some disposable income to flaunt afterwards...

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This whole situation has been felt most by PC gamers who are battling a scenario where RAM and SSDs, and other components, are becoming far too expensive to ever consider buying compared to where they were priced a couple of years ago. The console gamer sector is noticing the impact too, with the aforementioned price hikes being one such example, but the real interesting point being how Sony and Microsoft will look to price their next-generation consoles whenever they arrive within the next few years.