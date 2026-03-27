Sony raises the price for PlayStation 5 again

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Not even a day has gone since Alex covered the credible rumours about Sony planning to raise the price of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation Portal sometime in April, and now it's official.

Sony confirms that you'll have to act fast if you want its consoles "cheap", as the prices of the PS5, PS5 Pro and PS Portal will be raised on Thursday, April 2. The new recommended prices will be:

Europe





PS5 - €649.99



PS5 Digital Edition - €599.99



PS5 Pro - €899.99



PlayStation Portal - €249.99



U.K.





PS5 - £569.99



PS5 Digital Edition - £519.99



PS5 Pro - £789.99



PlayStation Portal - £219.99



U.S.





PS5 - $649.99



PS5 Digital Edition - $599.99



PS5 Pro - $899.99



PlayStation Portal - $249.99



Japan





PS5 - ¥97,980



PS5 Digital Edition - ¥89,980



PS5 Pro - ¥137,980



PlayStation Portal - ¥39,980



The Japanese console maker says the reasons for these changes are "continued pressures in the global economic landscape", which can be translated to more expensive components, transportation and more.

Do you think we'll see the PS5 become even more expensive before the PlayStation 6 launches?