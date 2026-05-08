Nintendo confirms Switch 2 price rise, set to take effect in September

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As RAM shortages continue to plague all parts of the tech industry, Nintendo now succumbs to the pressure, confirming that we'll see a price hike for the Nintendo Switch 2 console. The price hike will see the Nintendo Switch 2 jump up by $50 USD, $50 CAD, ¥10,000 and €30.

The news comes via Nintendo's latest financial report, in which it also confirms that Japan will see a price hike for the original Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite, and OLED models. Nintendo explains that these price hikes on the consoles - as well as Nintendo Switch Online memberships and playing cards in Japan - arrive due to "the impact of various changes in market conditions." These changes won't take effect immediately, as they're planned to be implemented on the 1st of September, 2026 across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Further details are expected to drop between now and then.

The Nintendo Switch 2's price hike sees Nintendo join the likes of Sony and Microsoft in raising their console prices due to ongoing financial stresses. Nintendo doesn't seem too happy about having to raise costs, though, as it now forecasting 3 million less units sold in 2026, and has apologised to fans at the bottom of the notice.

"We sincerely apologize for the impact these price revisions may have on our customers and other stakeholders, and we deeply appreciate your understanding," Nintendo writes.