Samurai Shodown hits Nintendo Switch

Switch players can now get their hands on the Samurai action several months after everyone else

It's been a long time coming, but Switch owners across the world can finally join Japanese players with the worldwide release of Samurai Shodown for the Nintendo Switch.

Originally released on December 12 in Japan, fans have had to wait for over two months to join in the sword-clashing action if they didn't own the PS4 or Xbox versions of the game, which released all the way back in June last year.

There are a few neat benefits for Switch owners, however. Not only does it still run at a buttery smooth 60fps, but you can enjoy Samurai Shodown's multiplayer with a friend wherever you go with two joy-cons. Anyone who pre-ordered also gets the classic Neo Geo Pocket game, Samurai Shodown! 2, which originally came out all the way back in 1999 if you're feeling a bit more old school.

PC players, on the other hand, still have to wait (unless you fancy buying the Stadia version), with no updates or news regarding when it will eventually show up there.

In the meantime, you can check out our review to see what we thought about Samurai Shodown.

"The classic fighter returns in good form and it brings its unique brand of consequence-heavy swordplay back for a new generation of fighting fans."



