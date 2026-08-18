Samson is still coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in September

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While it didn't have the best of the launches, something developer Liquid Swords is still working to correct to middling results when considering the "Mixed" rating the game has on Steam, the studio has been eager to continue supporting Samson all the same.

Following its shaky arrival, Liquid Swords soon laid out plans to improve the game with a roadmap of fixes, all while affirming the console versions on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S would be coming in the autumn, and specifically sometime in September.

It has now been months since this confirmation and we've heard little more, so you might be wondering whether Samson arriving on PlayStation and Xbox next month is still on the cards? It turns out, it is.

Taking to social media, Liquid Swords founder and CCO, Christopher Sundberg, has explained the aim is to still bring Samson to console sometime in September. The main catch is we still don't yet know the exact release date, but perhaps this will be shared soon, especially when considering Gamescom is on its way and being held next week.

Have you already played Samson or will you be checking it out next month on console?