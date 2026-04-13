Samson tackles bugs and performance issues, gives players a roadmap for fixes

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Coming from former Just Cause developers at Liquid Swords, Samson looked to give us a taste of open-world crime before Rockstar returns us to its satirised form of America in Grand Theft Auto VI. Sadly, at launch it seems to have been riddled with bugs, with the developers even acknowledging the game was released with flaws.

However, Liquid Swords isn't just going to leave Samson as it lies, and will endeavour to improve the game. The first patch dropped for the game last week, and now we've got a roadmap to when we can start to see some significant improvements.

As per a recent Steam post, Samson will be getting another update this week, planned for the 15th of April. This will focus on stability, gameplay, polish, and more player feedback. The third update, planned for the week after on the 22nd of April, doesn't have any major details yet, but we'll likely get them at the launch of the second patch.

Right now, Samson sits at a Mixed review rating on Steam, with nearly 2,000 reviews at the time of writing. We didn't like it much in our initial review, but perhaps the ship can be turned around, if Liquid Swords is given the time necessary to improve Samson.