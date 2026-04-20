Samson plans to launch on consoles this autumn

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It has not been an easy launch for developer Liquid Swords' Samson, as the game debuted on PC and proved to be riddled with performance problems and bugs, something that the studio noted its intention to fix as soon as possible. Now that a few updates have arrived and tackled a bunch of these issues, the developer has released a new roadmap laying out its plans for not just the rest of April, but May, June, and beyond.

For one, we can expect Update #2 to debut on April 29 and bring more stability and polish improvements, as well as additional community-reported fixes. Following this will be Update #5 the week after on May 6. Update #6 will then come sometime afterwards, although no date has been provided for this patch.

As for when new content will be introduced to Samson, the roadmap also confirms Content Update #1 will drop in mid-May and bring a "combat focused content update" with more details to be shared later. It will be followed by a second update in mid-June that focuses more on vehicles.

Beyond these plans, Liquid Swords also notes that Samson will arrive on consoles in the autumn, but firm information on this front is also sparse, meaning we will simply have to assume this relates to at least a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S edition of the game.

What are your thoughts on Samson so far? You can read our review here.