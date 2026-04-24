Samson will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in September, as Liquid Swords promises continued "significant improvements"

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When Samson launched on PC recently, players soon noticed that the game wasn't in the best of states, something we touched upon in our dedicated review. Developer Liquid Swords has promised updates and improvements, and even announced plans for a console version this autumn. We now have a better idea as to when the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S editions will debut.

Speaking with The Game Business, Liquid Swords founder and COO, Christofer Sundberg, has stated that the aim is to launch Samson on console in September, in an effort to beat the Grand Theft Auto VI rush. The reason why Samson wants to avoid GTA VI is because Liquid Swords regards the game as a "phenomenon" and that "when a GTA releases, it's just Christmas for everyone."

Beyond this, Sundberg promised increased improvements and changes to Samson, while acknowledging that the game was in a tough shape, a "bit so-so" as he described it, when it originally launched. Why the studio decided to launch was because it had to, as the "publisher climate was terrible."

Still, the hopes for the future remain in place as Sundberg regards the game as "sort of an endurance race." He goes to explain "I don't have any rush or even a desire to sell Liquid Swords to someone. I'd rather see us be successful on our own. We've gone through highs and lows. We know what we have in the bank. We'll just keep on doing the work and focusing, importantly, on significantly improving Samson. And then create stability for the company as well."

It will likely be a challenge to repair the damage of the launch, but already consistent updates have arrived for the game with more to come, as the recent roadmap announcement confirmed.