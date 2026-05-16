Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano: what time will they fight in the star-studded Netflix MMA event

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One of the biggest "what ifs" of MMA have been a fight between Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey. The two mixed martial artists have redefined women's MMA and combat sports, becoming huge stars but with separated careers. Carano (7-1, 44 years old) fought between 2006 and 2009, and Rousey (12-2, 39 years old), also an Ollimpic medallist in judo in 2008, dominated UFC between 2010 and 2016, becoming the first woman to be invited by UFC.

But they didn't coincide, and have spent their later years of their career pursuing other interests, like acting in action movies (Carano in Fast & Furious 6, Deadpool and The Mandalorian; Rousey in Fast & Furious 7, The Expendables 3 or Mile 22). Rousey also joined WWE and other wrestling circuits, but Carano hasn't had a professional fight in 17 years, despite still having a contract with UFC.

This long-awaited fight has not been organised by UFC (which Rousey slammed for not paying fairly their fighers), but by Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), and broadcast on Netflix, which also aired boxing fights, and now they have "stolen" from UFC the comeback of two of the sports bigger stars.

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano: times and how to watch the fight

The Rousey vs. Carano main card will start at Saturday, May 16, at 18 PM PT / 9 PM ET. In Europe, that's 3:00 AM CEST, 2:00 AM BST of Sunday May 17. The preliminary fights will start three hours earlier than the main card.

Of course, there will be many other fights in the event. Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins, two veteran fighters that haven't had any fight in nearly two years, and Nate Díaz and Mike Perry, two veterans who left UFC years ago and have been working for years for a fight, will be co-main events.

If you're only interested on the main event, Rousey vs. Carano fight, it will close the event and is expected to air at least two hours later than the main card starts, so maybe tune in at 5:00 AM CEST, 4:00 AM BST, in the middle of the night or early morning on Sunday. It will be five five-minute rounds using 4-ounce MMA gloves

This is the full card:



Ronda Rouse vs. Gina Carano



Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins



Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry



Salahdine Parnasse vs. Kenny Cross



Junior dos Santos vs. Robelis Despaigne



Phumi Nkuta vs. Adriano Moraes



Jason Jackson vs. Jefferson Creighton



Namo Fazil vs. Jake Babian



David Mgoyan vs. Albert Morales



Aline Pereira vs. Jade Masson-Wong



Chris Avila vs. Brandon Jenkins



The fight will be available to all Netflix subscribers worldwide, with all subscription plans. It will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Will you watch the historic fight between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano?