Netflix announces third fight in the Gina Carano vs. Ronday Rousey fight event in May

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Netflix continues to announce new fighters for their first MMA broadcast, also the first MMA event promoted by MVP, Jake Paul's boxing promoter. Of course, the headline will be the first ever fight between two mixed martial arts legends who never coincided, Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey, both coming from long hiatus in their career.

The co-main event was announced to be Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins, and today it has been confirmed a third fight, between Nate Díaz and Mike Perry, set to happen before the Carano vs. Rousey on May 16 in Los Angeles.

Diaz, 40 years old, is specially remembered by his rivalry with Conor McGregor, the biggest in MMA history in terms of viewershup, but left UFC in 2022 and has since been a free agent, even trying other disciplines like boxing (where he fought Jake Paul). Perry left UFC in 2021.

According to Lowkickmma, rumblings of a fight between Perry and Diaz started in 2022, with Perry publicly asking Diaz for a fight. They are two of the most renowned figures in MMA, and now they will finally have the chance to fight behind the backs of UFC, watching how Jake Paul and Netflix are "stealing" some legends of the UFC for one of the most anticipated fight events of the year. "Nate Diaz is the Real BMF, and Mike Perry is the King of Violence — this will be a war from the first press conference all the way to the end when one of them has their hand raised", said Nakisa Bidarian, MVP CEO.

Are you excited for the MMA event on Netflix on May 16 with Nate Diaz and Jake Perry, Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins and Gina Carano vs. Ronda Rousey?