The moment Jake Paul is knocked down for the first time in his career by Anthony Joshua

The result of the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua match was as expected: Joshua defeated Paul by KO. It took longer than expected: Paul was knocked out in the sixth round (out of the scheduled eight), while many (at least the commentators of the Netflix event in Miami) predicted Paul to last two or no more than three rounds, due to the striking weight difference (Anthony Joshua is a former heavyweight champion, while Paul has mostly fought on cruiserweight).

The first rounds, truth be told, were quite uneventful: Joshua stalked Paul, but refused to get too close, instead waiting for Paul to come for him and open some spaces. Some thought that Joshua was "playing with his food", but this meant that in the first two rounds, it was actually Paul the one who landed more punches.

But it was clear that Paul was not going to be able to keep on for much longer, and was knocked down by Joshua several times, while throwing himself to the ground in some desperate attempts to slow the fight and win some time, which led to some booes and whistles from the audience.

The inevitable ended up happening: this is the moment where Anthony Joshua, one year and a half after losing to Daniel Dubois by KO (June 2024), and nearly two years after his last victory (a second round KO to Francis Ngannou in March 2024, took down Paul, giving the former YouTube his first stoppage loss.

Did you watch the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight? What did you think of it?