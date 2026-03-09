Netflix announces co-main event for the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card

HQ

Netflix has announced a new fight that will precede the long-awaited fight between Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey, the first MMA fight ever broadcast on the streaming platform, and the first time that these two legends of the sport, who never crossed paths, fight, returning after ten and seventeen years.

The fight event on May 16 in Los Angeles will include a bout between Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins as co-main event, featuring the return of two veteran fighters after nearly two years.

Ngannou, 39-year-old with dual Cameroonian and French nationality, fought in UFC for the last time in October 2024, defeating Renan Ferreira in first round, but lost to Anthony Joshua in a boxing in March 2024. He is known for his powerful punch, that helped him seven of of his 14 UFC fights by KO in less than two minutes.

Lins, 40-year-old Brazilian, fought for the last time against Ion Cutelaba in March 2024, with a record of 18 wins, 9 KO, and 5 losses.

Ngannou is currently out of contract with UFC, but this fight has been organised by Jake Paul's boxing company MVP (Most Valuable Promotions), also their first MMA fight. Are you excited for the fights between Gina Carano and Ronda Rousey, and Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins on May 16 in Netflix?