Rocket League has more than 75 million players

If you are playing Rocket League, you aren't alone. And we mean really, really not alone. Psyonix has just published an infographic that reveals that the game now has reached 75 million players. And those players combined have played five billion games since the title released in 2015.

We knew that Rocket League was big, but this is truly something else. Check the infographic out below, it has plenty of juicy factoids (like Ronin GXT being the most popular car) as the developer is celebrating the game's phenomenal success on its fifth birthday.