RGG Studio continues its expansion plan on Nintendo: Yakuza Kiwami 2 is coming to Switch 2, and Kiwami 1 will get an upgraded version

When Ryu Ga Gotoku released Yakuza Kiwami on Nintendo Switch 1 in late 2024, many of us got really excited. For years there had been talk from the studio themselves that bringing the violence and themes of their games to a "family" console like they considered the Switch was not a viable option, yet they decided to try a simple port of the original Yakuza. As we all know, that sold really well, to the point that Yakuza 0: Director's Cut was one of the launch titles for Nintendo Switch 2 and remains a temporary exclusive for the console. And there's more Yakuza on the way.

Specifically, Yakuza Kiwami 2 will be the next to join the Nintendo Switch 2 catalogue, telling the story of the rivalry between Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, and Ryiuji Goda, the Dragon of Kansai. Two legendary yakuza at the top of their game will collide in a complex and drama-filled plot, spiced up with the classic mini-game beats and absurd humour that the series is also known for.

In addition to the new instalment, there will be an update to Yakuza Kiwami for Nintendo Switch 2 with improved graphics and new language packs. That said, if you already own the Switch 1 version, you'll have to pay a little extra for the Switch 2 version. Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 are coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on November 13, and you can watch the new trailer below.