Yakuza 0 Director's Cut will arrive with English dubbing and additional language localisations

Nintendo has decided to break many of its dogmas this afternoon, during the Nintendo Switch 2 presentation. The console's launch price is significantly higher than analysts expected, and first-party game prices will be even higher than on other platforms. But it also has the full support of the big game developers and publishers in this bid. Capcom, Square Enix, From Software... all will be bringing their most recent hits (and some future exclusives) to the new console, and Sega has decided to do its bit with Yakuza 0 Director's Cut, the definitive version of the famed Yakuza/Like a Dragon franchise prequel.

But this edition will be even more special, not only because it's the second Yakuza title to come to Nintendo (which we thought would never happen), but also because in many European territories it will be the first time we're seeing it localised in languages other than English.

That's right, players in France, Germany, Italy and Spain (and of course Latin America) will enjoy the game for the first time in their respective languages. In fact, RGG Studio has not yet confirmed if this version of Yakuza 0 will be coming to more platforms, but we hope it will. And for those who previously enjoyed the game with its original voice acting, for the first time it will also come with English voice acting.

Yakuza 0 Director's Cut will also include never-before-seen cutscenes from the origin story of Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima, among other characters from the franchise, as well as a 4-player multiplayer mode with 60 unlockable characters. It will be available from the Switch 2 launch on 5 June.