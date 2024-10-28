English
Yakuza Kiwami has been "selling like hotcakes" on Switch

The Nintendo fans obviously love this series as much as the rest of us.

It was actually during this month that the first game in the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series was released on Switch in the form of Yakuza Kiwami. And it seems that Sega's decision to wait this long for this was a huge mistake.

In a livestream, Ryu Ga Gotoku's studio director, Masayoshi Yokoyama, told us (via Reddit) that it's "selling like hotcakes", adding that "the executives of the company were predicting the number of units. I missed it by a long shot. I think I looked at it a bit too conservatively."

We apparently won't get any actual numbers - but we can safely assume that we will see the series return to Nintendo's format in the future.

