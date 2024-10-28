Yakuza Kiwami has been "selling like hotcakes" on Switch

HQ

It was actually during this month that the first game in the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series was released on Switch in the form of Yakuza Kiwami. And it seems that Sega's decision to wait this long for this was a huge mistake.

In a livestream, Ryu Ga Gotoku's studio director, Masayoshi Yokoyama, told us (via Reddit) that it's "selling like hotcakes", adding that "the executives of the company were predicting the number of units. I missed it by a long shot. I think I looked at it a bit too conservatively."

We apparently won't get any actual numbers - but we can safely assume that we will see the series return to Nintendo's format in the future.