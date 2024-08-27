English
Yakuza Kiwami

Nintendo raises its hand and Yakuza Kiwami is coming to Nintendo Switch in October

If this is what Ryu Ga Gotoku promised as a surprise, it certainly delivered.

HQ

It still has our hearts racing, but that's the thing about getting the surprise of the day, the week, and maybe the month, just a few minutes ago. What we never thought would happen, has happened. Yakuza is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it has been announced that the revised version of the first title in the series, Yakuza Kiwami, will be landing on Nintendo's hybrid console on October 24, 2024. The story will follow a young Kazuma Kiryu as he makes a name for himself as a member of the Toho Clan in the fictional Tokyo neighbourhood of Kamurocho.

It's a strange choice to start with the first Kiwami and not Yakuza 0, which even though it comes later serves as a prequel to the whole story, but just by Kiryu setting foot in Nintendo's neighbourhood, all gamers should be happy.

HQ
Yakuza Kiwami

