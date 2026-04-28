Resident Evil Requiem will get reportedly get a single-player mini-game DLC in May

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After the insane success of Resident Evil Requiem's launch, which just recently was confirmed to have surpassed seven million sold copies, it didn't take long before Capcom announced that DLC was in the works for the project. While we're expecting something of more significance and size in the future, there will be new features added to the current game as soon as next month.

This news comes from DenFaminicoGamer (thanks, Genki), who shares a snippet of information following an interview with Requiem's director, Koshi Nakanishi, who reveals that a mini DLC is debuting in May and offers up action based on the base game's combat.

"For those who have cleared the main game and are thinking 'I still haven't done enough rampaging yet' I think you might enjoy it and go "Whoa!!", so please sharpen your tomahawk and wait."

Nakanishi also notes that this mini DLC will be a single-player experience and free to all owners of Requiem, with it being unlocked after clearing the main game. With all of this in mind, now all we have to do is wait for the official announcement from Capcom.