Resident Evil Requiem has sold seven million copies

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Ever since it launched, we've been following the success of Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem, which has proven to be a huge hit among both fans and critics alike. Not only is the game one of the highest-rated projects of the year by critics, but it's a huge commercial success too, with millions of copies shifted in the two months since it debuted.

To this end, Capcom has effectively confirmed that Resident Evil Requiem is now up to seven million copies sold, with this information coming from a cake of all things... Long story short, Capcom recently threw a party to commemorate the milestone, which featured a cake with the following message (as captured by Geoff Keighley of all people): "Grace, congratulations on 7 million!"

This feat continues to prove just how successful and adored the Resident Evil franchise is, and it also shows that Capcom seems to have figured out when the perfect time is to release new games, as last year Monster Hunter Wilds arrived in February and had a launch that continues to make Requiem's launch look small, with eight million sold copies in three days! Granted, Wilds soon slowed down rapidly and has proven to have far worse legs than Requiem.