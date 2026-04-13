Ralph Fiennes would love to return as Voldemort but thinks Tilda Swinton is an "amazing" replacement

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We know about many of the stars who will be playing key characters in HBO Max's Harry Potter TV series, as there has been frequent casting information shared in regards to the project. The one main and major outlier however is Lord Voldemort, the true antagonist of the Harry Potter narrative and an iconic villain previously brought to life by Ralph Fiennes in the film adaptation.

Voldemort doesn't really appear in full until the end of The Goblet of Fire, the fourth book and seemingly set to be the fourth season of the show too, so there is ample time to determine the right person to bring the dark wizard back to life. To this end, during an appearance on The Claudia Winkleman Show recently (as per The Hollywood Reporter), Ralph Fiennes has spoken up about the Voldemort debacle.

For one, Fiennes noted that he'd "love to" return to Voldemort, adding that he was once inquired about returning to the character but since then "nothing's happened, and I think that ship has sailed." To build on this however, Fiennes did comment on who he thinks would make a fitting replacement as Voldemort.

"I'll tell you, Tilda Swinton was mentioned somewhere as being a contender, and I think she would be amazing."

Swinton taking on Voldemort duties would align with the former report that the showrunners were looking to cast a female Voldemort, a "she-who-must-not-be-named", with this begging the question as to what Voldemort's former name would be... Tamara Riddle, Tamsin Riddle, Tammy Riddle... Either way, this will surely throw a spanner into the anagram puzzle in Chamber of Secrets.

The majority of the cast for the Harry Potter series is also brand-new, with one key exception being Warwick Davis returning as Professor Flitwick - even if there's no word if he'll also star as Griphook again too...

Who do you think would make an excellent Voldemort, especially considering both Cillian Murphy and Paul Bettany are seemingly out of the equation?