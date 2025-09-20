Rumor: HBO's Harry Potter may cast a woman as Voldemort

HQ

As if HBO's upcoming—and much-anticipated—Harry Potter series hadn't stirred up enough debate already, the rumor machine is at it again. According to a scoop from usually reliable insider Daniel RPK, Lord Voldemort, the infamously evil wizard, might be played by a woman. Daniel reports that casting calls for the pivotal role have been held for both men and women, which could mean that "He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named" might become a "she" in the forthcoming TV adaptation.

HBO has already faced backlash for some of its casting choices—British fans grumbled when Paapa Essiedu was announced as Snape and when American actor John Lithgow stepped in as Dumbledore. If it turns out that Voldemort becomes "Voldemorta," the reaction is unlikely to be any calmer.

On the other hand, it's worth noting that Voldemort—at least in the films—has always carried an androgynous air. That snake-like face isn't exactly brimming with human warmth, which could open the door to an entirely fresh interpretation of the dark lord. Who knows?

Would you be on board with a female Voldemort?