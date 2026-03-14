Paul Bettany shuts down Voldemort rumours: "Nobody has called me up about it"

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Seemingly it won't be too long until the Harry Potter TV series makes its arrival on HBO Max, as the show has been shooting its first season for some time and will seemingly be locked into a production schedule for the next decade or so to ensure the project completes as the young cast steadily grow up.

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the project relates to the casting of Lord Voldemort, as the dark wizard is the main antagonist in the Harry Potter series, with key narrative threads that stretch throughout the entire story, even if Voldemort doesn't really appear until the end of the fourth year at Hogwarts (which you'd expect would equate to the end of the fourth season of the show). It's because of this that casting the role isn't immensely paramount to sort today, even if interest in hearing who will play Voldemort is incredibly high.

For some time, it seemed like Cillian Murphy might take over from his 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple star Ralph Fiennes, but this was shut down rather quickly by the Irish actor. Then rumours started swirling that Vision himself, Paul Bettany, could be a frontrunner for the gig, something that has also now been shut down.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Bettany stated: "I haven't heard anything about that. I mean I'm a big fan of the IP, and I'm a big fan of HBO, but nobody has called me up about it."

With these two stars off the table, who would you like to see cast as Voldemort in the Harry Potter series?