Cillian Murphy comments on Voldemort casting rumours: "I'm categorically not"

In many ways, Cillian Murphy is a bit of a rare breed in modern Hollywood, as the actor almost gives anything with a pop-culture theme a wide berth. Despite being an Oscar-winner for his remarkable performance in Oppenheimer, the Irish actor hasn't used this stardom to appear in other major flicks and franchises, instead continuing to star in indie and more arthouse works outside of his reprisal of the role of Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man and Jim in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. It's because of this that the rumour that Murphy would be playing Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series for HBO Max seemed like a stretch, even if it was a rather exceptional casting...

The rumour has now also seemingly been shut down by Murphy, who in an interview with The Times is asked whether there is any truth to them, something the Irish actor replied with:

"I'm categorically not. Can you make that the headline?"

So now the conversation once again shifts to who is being eyed to play Voldemort in the coming reboot? Who would you like to see as the infamous dark wizard?