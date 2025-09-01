Warwick Davis returns to Harry Potter as Professor Flitwick in HBO's series

HQ

The casting sheet for HBO's Harry Potter series is growing once again. As the series continues to film, it has now been revealed that a veteran Wizarding World star will be back and returning as the character he helped make famous.

It has been confirmed that Warwick Davis will reprise his role as Professor Filius Flitwick, seemingly rebooting the character he played for the theatrical saga of movies.

But this isn't all as a slate of other cast members were confirmed, including some other Hogwarts faculty. Sirine Saba will appear as Professor Sprout, Richard Durden as Professor Cuthbert Binns (who never actually appeared in the films), and Brid Brennan will become Madam Poppy Pomfrey.

Plus, Elijah Oshin has been cast as Gryffindor student Dean Thomas, with Finn Stephens and William Nash as Slytherin's Vincent Crabbe and Gregory Goyle, respectively.

While Davis is back as Flitwick, we shouldn't expect the actor to star as any of the goblins this time, as he did in the films as Griphook, as that character will be portrayed by Leigh Gill.

Are there any other Harry Potter veterans you'd like to see in the HBO series?