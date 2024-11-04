Queen Elizabeth II will have a posthumous appearance in Paddington in Peru

HQ

While Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September 2022, a short while after her celebratory Platinum Jubilee in the summer, the former British monarch will soon appear on the big screen in an upcoming film. The Queen will have a fleeting moment in Paddington in Peru, which will debut in cinemas in the UK this week from November 8, before then getting a wider global release afterwards.

This won't be the first time that the Queen will appear alongside the marmalade-loving bear, as for the Platinum Jubilee, she did a lovely short skit with Paddington, which rocketed to tens of millions, and which you can see below.

With Paddington in Peru almost here, do you plan on watching the film in cinemas?

