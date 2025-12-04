Prime Video's Tomb Raider series will supposedly interconnect with the video games

HQ

It seems like we should expect Prime Video's live-action adaptation of Tomb Raider, the one starring Sophie Turner as Lara Croft, to be part of a wider scale complete universe of Tomb Raider projects that span multiple different mediums of entertainment.

This comes as a new update on production company Story Kitchen's website goes so far as to claim that the live-action series will be interconnected with video games based on the series, all to "reinvent" Tomb Raider and to set up a "unified storytelling universe."

In full, the explanation states: "Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge is spearheading the next chapter of Tomb Raider, launching an ambitious reimagining of the Lara Croft universe.

"Sophie Turner has been tapped to star as Lara Croft in this landmark partnership between Story Kitchen and Amazon MGM Studios. The deal will reinvent the franchise on a massive scale, interconnecting a new live-action television series and video games into a unified storytelling universe."

So clearly we're barrelling head-first towards a Tomb Raider Universe, where many of the unique different projects and stories are all tied together into one cohesive overarching narrative. Perhaps that's why it has taken so long for the live-action series to take serious shape and also why we've heard little about Crystal Dynamics' next project, and perhaps even why the Netflix anime is coming to a close with the second season next week.

Are you excited for a "unified" Tomb Raider universe?