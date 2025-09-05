Netflix's animated Tomb Raider series to end with second season

HQ

Netflix's animated Tomb Raider series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft has set its sights on a December return for Season 2. However, this will be the show's final season, as Netflix has since confirmed.

This comes from Variety, where we hear that the animated series, led by Haley Atwell playing Lara Croft, is coming to a close. Initially airing in October 2024, the show was quickly renewed for a second season, but we weren't to know it would be the final season until now.

Recently, we also heard Amazon Prime's live-action Tomb Raider adaptation was going ahead, with Sophie Turner playing Lara Croft. Legendary TV, the studio behind the animated series, will also be working on the live-action adaptation, too.

The logline for Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2 reads as follows: "When adventurer Lara Croft (voiced by Hayley Atwell) discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam (Karen Fukuhara) to retrieve the precious artifacts. Lara's thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodging the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine."

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Season 2 premieres on the 11th of December.