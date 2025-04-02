Report: Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Tomb Raider series still doesn't have a script

HQ

There are a few different Tomb Raider adaptations in the works currently. Following the live-action film that starred Alicia Vikander, but never managed to spiral into anything further, as of the moment Netflix is working on a second season of its anime project and Prime Video is still trying to make a live-action series helmed by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

However, it seems like the latter is still very, very far away, and perhaps even at risk of cancellation altogether. We say this because in a recent Puck News report, it's stated that the project has undergone two writers rooms already, seen tens of millions of dollars spent on it, and yet there is nothing of substance to show for it, not even a script idea.

Specifically, the report states that Waller-Bridge had failed to come up with any ideas for future projects over the first three years of her first-look deal with the streamer, and yet still had her deal with Prime Video renewed, which three years after that - and after being granted stewardship of the picked up Tomb Raider series from May last year - still has nothing to show for it.

"Tomb Raider, which Waller-Bridge has been working on and which Salke was personally overseeing after announcing a series pickup last May, has now gone through two writers rooms and tens of millions of dollars in development costs. There's still no script."

Essentially, if you've been hoping for information about this project soon, don't hold your breath on it.