Crystal Dynamics silent on new Tomb Raider progress

HQ

It's soon been seven years since Shadow of the Tomb Raider closed out the most recent trilogy and still, there's no concrete information about Lara Croft's next big AAA adventure. The game, announced three years ago and currently in development at Crystal Dynamics, remains something of an enigma, shrouded in uncertainty. Now, Embracer Group's latest report reveals that Tomb Raider doesn't even have a preliminary release window, raising more than a few eyebrows among fans.

Crystal Dynamics has faced significant turbulence lately. The studio was heavily involved in Perfect Dark, a project that was shut down earlier this year, and reports suggest the developer has encountered plenty of internal challenges. In the meantime, the franchise has been kept alive through Netflix's upcoming Tomb Raider series and the remasters of the classic games.

Embracer Group currently has 39 titles in development, including Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra and Gothic Remake, both of which have rough release windows. But Tomb Raider is notably absent from the planned schedule, mentioned only in passing. Still, there's no indication the project has been cancelled and with a bit of luck, fans may soon get their first glimpse of Lara's long-awaited return.