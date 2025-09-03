Sophie Turner announced as the new Lara Croft for Amazon's live action Tomb Raider series

HQ

Lara Croft has been played in the big screen by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. The next actress to take the iconic role (besides Hayley Atwell, who voiced her in the Netflix animated series) will be Sophie Turner, known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and Jean Grey in X-Men. The British actress lands another big franchise, but this time for a TV series for Amazon Prime Video.

This show has been in development for some time, but it's finally moving forward: Amazon MGM Studios confirm that filming will begin in January 2026. The series will be created, written and produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, famed creator of Fleabag, with Jonathan Van Tulleken (director of episodes of series like Shogun or Upload) with Chad Hodge as co-showrunner.

