PGL promises $22 million worth of investment into Counter-Strike 2 in 2027 and 2028

The world of Counter-Strike 2 esports just seems to be getting bigger and bigger. Recently, we reported on the planned changes and investment improvements from tournament organiser BLAST and now PGL is following suit with a similar pledge.

The company has revealed that it will be serving up as much as $22 million worth of investment into the esport for just the 2027 and 2028 seasons. This will include offering six premier events per season, plus an enhanced PGL hospitality experience that should improve the standard of each event from the perspective of players and staff.

PGL then goes a step further to promise that from 2027, all of its events will be played on LAN, with all of these changes coming into effect as "this program isn't just about hosting tournaments; it's about building a sustainable future for teams and players alike."

As for the events that are planned for the tournament organiser over the 2027 and 2028 seasons, you can see this information over here, with Cluj-Napoca set to be featured for the next three years too.