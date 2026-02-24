PGL will return to Cluj-Napoca for the next three years

HQ

If you enjoyed the PGL Cluj-Napoca Counter-Strike 2 tournament this February, which came to an end over the weekend and saw Team Vitality continue its winning ways, we have some good news to share.

The tournament organiser has revealed that an extension has been signed with the Romanian city and the BTarena to see the CS2 event return for the next three years. This is part of a commitment to continue growing CS2's presence in the country and another effort to make the Transylvanian city a key destination in the annual calendar for the esport.

Speaking about the extension, PGL CEO Silviu Stroie stated: "We are thrilled to continue our journey in Cluj-Napoca. The energy inside BTarena and the support from the local community have been exceptional. We look forward to building on this success over the next three years."

We're told to expect further information in relation to dates and tickets as we get closer to each annual tournament.