PGL confirms 15 Counter-Strike 2 events over 2027 and 2028

It's a rather unprecedented time for Counter-Strike 2 esports, as we're seeing all manner of tournament organisers affirming their commitment to the scene with plans for 2027 and beyond. The latest of the bunch is PGL, who after affirming the first big event of 2027 earlier this year, has now laid out its plans for the entire 2027 and 2028 seasons.

In total, there will be 15 Tier-1 tournaments hosted by PGL across the two years, and as for when each will be held, we're told the following:

PGL 2027 Counter-Strike 2 calendar:



PGL #1 - January 15-25



PGL #2 - February 11-22



PGL #3 - March 17-29



PGL #4 - April 14-26



PW CAC 2027 - August 17-29



PGL #5 - September 1-13



PGL #6 - October 6-18



PGL 2028 Counter-Strike 2 calendar:



PGL #1 - January 14-24



PGL #2 - February 9-21



PGL #3 - March 22-April 3



PGL #4 - April 19-May 1



PGL #5 - August 16-28



PGL #6 - August 31-September 11



PGL #7 - October 4-16



PGL #8 - November 1-13



There are no host locations or cities confirmed as of yet, but this affirmation is described as "a strategic step forward in our shared ambition to elevate competition in titles like Counter‑Strike 2."

