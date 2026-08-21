Esports World Cup 2026: Here are the Crossfire Playoffs Semifinals fixtures

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It's crunch time at the Parisian Esports World Cup for the teams involved with the Crossfire tournament, as we're now into the final stages of action. The Quarterfinals for the Playoffs phase of competition were held yesterday (August 20), meaning four teams were knocked out and four teams advanced to the Semifinals, to be played in the hours ahead on August 21.

As for August 20th's results, we saw Team Liquid defeat Natus Vincere in a 2-0 manner, all before Stallions knocked out ROC Esports in a 2-0 result too. KingZero-eSports then overcame Team Vitality in a 2-0 fashion, before BaiSha Gaming beat AG.AL in the most competitive match of them all to progress after a 2-1 win.

Looking at the remaining fixtures, the Semifinals are planned for August 21, all before the Third Place Match and the Grand Final follow suit on August 22. You can see the upcoming games below.

EWC Crossfire Playoffs Semifinals (August 21):



Team Liquid vs. Stallions at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST



KingZero-eSports vs. BaiSha Gaming at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST



EWC Crossfire Playoffs Third Place Match (August 22):



Loser of Semifinal #1 vs. Loser of Semifinal #2 at 12:00 BST/13:00 CEST



EWC Crossfire Playoffs Grand Final (August 22):