PGL gets ahead of the curve by announcing first Counter-Strike 2 event of 2027

PGL is looking to stake its claim on competitive Counter-Strike 2's 2027 season, by getting ahead of the curve and announcing the first tournament planned for the calendar year. The event is slated to happen in January 2027, specifically between the 13th and 25th, but that's all we know as of now.

PGL affirms that it will dish out the details in regard to the event's location, venue, format, prize pool, participating teams, and tickets at a later date, but it did tease what we can expect from the event at the same time.

"The tournament will bring together top CS2 teams from around the world, continuing PGL's tradition of organizing global esports competitions. Fans can expect a high-level tournament along with live broadcasts across multiple platforms, making the event widely accessible."

