PGL makes massive commitment to competitive Dota 2 with 13 planned tournaments

PGL has roared back to life over the past few years, becoming one of the biggest tournament organisers in the Counter-Strike 2 space and a firm contender to the ESL and BLAST. The company is also a major player in the Dota 2 world, and that's something it intends to build upon, as the PGL has now announced a massive long-term commitment to the esport.

PGL has announced plans to host 13 major Dota 2 tournaments up until the end of 2028, each of which will feature a whopping $1 million prize pool. As for what this involves, we're not told much in regard to specifics just yet other than the fact the aim is to support one more Dota 2 tournament per calendar year from 2027 onwards. This means that while 2025 will conclude with Wallachia Season 5 in June and Season 6 in November, and then be followed by three untitled events in 2026 in March, April, and November, 2027 and 2028 will have four tournaments to get excited about.

The current PGL calendar looks like the following:

2025:



PGL Wallachia Season 5 (June 18 - 29, 2025)



PGL Wallachia Season 6 (November 4 - 16, 2025)



2026:



PGL Tournament #1 (March 3 - 16, 2026)



PGL Tournament #2 (April 14 - 26, 2026)



PGL Tournament #3 (November 3 - 15, 2026)



2027:



PGL Tournament #1 (March 2 - 14, 2027)



PGL Tournament #2 (May 11 - 23, 2027)



PGL Tournament #3 (October 19 - 31, 2027)



PGL Tournament #4 (November 16 - 28, 2027)



2028:



PGL Tournament #1 (March 1 - 12, 2028)



PGL Tournament #2 (May 8 - 21, 2028)



PGL Tournament #3 (October 17 - 29, 2028)



PGL Tournament #4 (November 7 - 19, 2028)



Speaking about why it wanted to commit to Dota 2, PGL states: "By locking in event dates years in advance and maintaining a consistent $1,000,000 prize pool for each tournament, PGL offers stability for teams, clarity for fans, and a reliable, competitive structure that elevates the entire ecosystem."